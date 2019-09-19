Donald R. Brady, age 84 of Kingsbury, passed away on September 18, 2019.
Donald was born on October 18, 1934 in Hidalgo County to Jack and Neva (Hunter) Brady. He grew up and attended schools there until the family moved to Seguin in his high school years. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1951.
Donald proudly served in the United States Army spending most of that time in Germany. He and Kathy married on March 17, 1962 and spent their married life in the Kingsbury area. He owned and operated the Jadon Construction Co. for twenty years and later spent most time ranching. Donald loved the land and liked improving it any way he could. Simply put, “Working” was what he liked to do!
Donald is preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Ayotte, his parents, his brothers, Mark Brady and James (Bill) Brady, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Mildred Dix. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Kathryn (Kathy) Brady; daughter, Margaret Anderson and husband Beau; sister, Jackie Stoker; son-in-law, Chris Ayotte; grandchildren, Amber Delagarza and husband Dan, Megan Hale and husband Buddy, Ryan Ayotte and wife Alisha, and Kyle Ayotte and fiancé Juliana Bandin; great grandchildren, Alana Delagarza, Gabby, Dylan and Colby Hale, and Emma, Samuel, and Judah Ayotte; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Harry and Linda Dietz officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Dan Delagarza, Buddy Hale, Ryan Ayotte, Kyle Ayotte, Ben Brady and Shelby Brady.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P. O. Box 71, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638, Friends of the Library, c/o Seguin Guadalupe County Public Library, 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or the San Geronimo Cemetery Association, c/o Shirley Hester, 8335 FM 1117, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.