Eugenio “Gene” G. Leal, dedicated husband, father and grandfather of New Braunfels passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the age of 82 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 17, 1936, in Seguin, Texas to Jose Leal and Maria Garza Leal.
He married Juanita Gonzales in 1964 and they were proud to be the first couple married at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas.
Gene graduated from Seguin High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard prior to joining the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed at Chennault AFB in Louisiana. After leaving military service, he began working Civil Service at Kelly AFB in San Antonio, Texas.
He then began a long career with the United States Secret Service, retiring as the office manager in the San Antonio Field Office in 1991. He and his wife then owned and operated The Alteration Shop in New Braunfels for 23 years. In the later stages of his life, Gene started a real estate development company with his family and was able to see the first project completed before his passing
He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church where he volunteered in many areas including the annual church festival. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council, American Legion and was past president of The Comal Independent Men’s Association (CIMA). Gene loved playing golf and barbecuing with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lucy Rios and Lupe Calderon, brother Richard Leal and a grandson Matthew Alvizo.
Gene leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years Juanita Leal; sons Michael Leal, John David Leal and his wife Stefanie; daughter Judy Alvizo and her husband Mauro; brothers Lawrence Leal, Adolph Leal and wife Idalia and Jesse Leal; sisters Linda Sotelo, Esther Toscano and her husband Gene. Also, surviving him are his grandchildren Sarah Alvizo, Alexandra Alvizo, Christina Alvizo, Mauro Alvizo, Jr., Krystian Leal and Benjamin Leal; great-grandson Marcus E. Alvizo as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5 PM to 8:30 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Ralainirina Francois Rakotovoavy, M.S.F., celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 9:50 AM. Interment will follow in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery #2 in Solms.
The Leal family would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers Lisa Mathieu and JoAnn Saenz from Heart of Texas Hospice for the wonderful care Gene received.
Please go to www.penningtonfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for the Leal family
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, TX.