Dr. Keith Sullivan, age 69 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on November 12, 2020. Keith was born on November 6, 1959 in Waynoka, Oklahoma. Keith graduated from Texas Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1976. While attending TLU he was on the football team which embarked on a magical run in 1974 and 1975 to win The National Championship.
He went on to receive his Master of Arts degree at Norwich University and finally obtained a grand accomplishment of Doctor of Education at Nova Southeastern University. Keith had 28 years of experience in education with 15 years of experience in educational as a principle, superintendent, and ending his career as a Director of TEA. Keith was a former Marine Officer (Capt.) While serving, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Medal of Heroism. After retirement in 2011 Keith helped many disabled veterans and volunteered at Texas Lutheran University.
Keith’s childhood was challenging, but adversity helped mold him into the incredible man he became. Keith was the one you wanted on your side, with a relentless will to succeed. He was always there when you were at your lowest, but he wouldn’t accept anything in return for his help or support. His love for the Corps, TLC, Family, Friends, and Career was unwavering. His life could be some up in four words, Dedication, Love, Honesty, and Integrity. There was no gray area when it came to any cause with Keith. He did not waver when it came to what was right. Our nation desperately needs more Keith’s in this world.
Survivors include loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Private graveside services and interment with military honors will follow at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia at a later date. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn at all locations. Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 West Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989.
