Duane Allen Schultz, age 66, of Seguin, TX died peacefully on July 6, 2020 with his brother at his side in San Antonio, TX. Duane was born in Seguin, Texas on May 17, 1954 to Allen and Patricia (Carroll) Schultz. His family moved to McQueeney to be near his grandparents and he started school at McQueeney Elementary. The freedom of country living and his sense of adventure made for a fun-filled childhood. He was constantly in motion, usually with his sister tagging along, and they always got in trouble together.
As a teenager, Duane became interested in cars, motorcycles and anything with a motor. In high school he went to work for Billy Dawson at the Seguin Speed Shop. This crew worked hard and spent their free time honing their skills at the local motocross track. Duane was a member of the Seguin Speed Shop team that traveled on their own bus and were very competitive at local, state and international motocross races. His off road racing skills even landed him a part driving a dune buggy in a Dr. Pepper commercial.
Duane began a long career as a successful Seguin businessman starting at Pilgrim Cleaners before he became a partner at Adam’s Used Car Lot. During this time, he was also in partnership with ATD Kennels, who owned and raced greyhounds.
In 1992 Duane married Rochelle Withers. They later divorced but remained friends.
Always up for an adventure, Duane worked for WaterPark Experts traveling in the U.S. and to Guam. For many years he enjoyed wholesaling cars to dealers. In December 2013, Duane and his partner, Mike Van Norman, purchased Seguin Car Country. Duane loved time spent at the car lot, auctions and everything connected to the business as a car dealer. He developed a loyal cliental through the years and was always happy to help people get the transportation they needed.
Duane lived his life to the fullest every day. He enjoyed spending time with friends golfing, bowling, riding dune buggies, go-carts and motorcycles. He loved to travel and would try most anything that looked like fun. Duane’s greatest joy was to spend time with family and friends. Duane loved spending time with his nephews. He taught them how to fish at the coast, waterski, life lessons and was always there for them. He was lovingly known to his Texas family as “Uncle D” and to his Montana family he was “The King of Texas.” We will always remember his smile and how he lit up a room whenever he showed up.
Duane is survived by his sister Diane (Scott) Lutz of Lewistown, MT and brother Gerald (Jo Ann) Schultz of McQueeney, TX. Six nephews, Matthew (Lori Ann) Lutz of Lewistown, MT; Brian (Krystal Montgomery) Lutz of Grass Range, MT; Allen (Clair) Schultz of Schertz, TX; Ryan Schultz and Patrick Schultz both of McQueeney, TX; and Austin (LeAnn) Schultz of Seguin. Great nephews and nieces, Van Lutz; Chelsea, Wyatt and Brady Schultz; Sophia Schultz; Lauren and Raylan Schultz; Kirra and Evan Schultz. His Uncle Larry Gunckel of Seguin, TX; cousins in Texas, Colorado and Arizona; his second parents Billy and Sherry Dawson and their family of Seguin, TX; his former wife Rochelle “Rocky” Schultz of Lyle, WA and is also survived by his treasured friends who brought joy to his life every single day.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents August “Pat” and Rosa (Galle) Schultz, Otto and Florine (Mills) Armbruster and Elizabeth Armbruster.
As Duane wished, there will be no service and cremation has taken place. A celebration in his honor will be held at a later date.