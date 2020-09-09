Pete Montoya Jr. was born on October 30, 1963 and was called home to the Lord on July 29, 2020 at the age of 56.
He is survived by his parents, father, Pete Montoya and Sally Montoya; mother, Josephine Hinds and Douglas Hinds; siblings, sister, Sandra Montoya Sepulveda and husband Michael, brother, Tommy Montoya and wife Lydia, brother, Mario Sanchez and wife Sonia, brother, Ray Sanchez, sister, Brenda Sanchez Gomez and husband Gilbert, sister, Cecilia Arispe and husband Mando, brother, Steve Montoya and wife Sally, sister, Mandy Lopez and husband Jose, sister, Monica Polanco and husband Jimmy, sister, Melinda Ortiz and husband Asael. Pete is further survived by numerous of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles along with lifelong friend Roy Trappe and his best friends Pastor Samuel Rudd, Andrew Senior and Linda Kriedel.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents C.D. and Dominga Montoya & Amelia Ramos, Castuello Sauceda, his brother, Michael Montoya, cousin, Joe Jr. Montoya, uncle, Joe R. Montoya, aunt Esperanza Leal, uncle and aunt, Robert & Maggie Montoya and aunt, Pauline Sauceda Gonzales.
Pete Jr. was born and raised in Seguin, he was the oldest sibling and was the best big brother and son anyone could ever have he loved his family and loved spending time with not just his siblings but his aunts, uncles and cousins. Pete Jr. moved to Las Vegas when he was 26 and made a life for himself there no matter where he worked he would always get promoted because of his hard work, dedication, ethic and integrity.
Before Pete passed away he worked for Suites Inn where he started as a clerk and was shortly promoted to an Auditor; he would end up making friends that would ultimately become family where some would even call him uncle and others would see him as a brother.
When he made visits to come home we all made sure to cook him his favorite meals and made sure he got to see all the family. He enjoyed it so much he would say “time just fly’s by too fast wish I could stay longer.” He was one who hated saying goodbye; it was “I’ll see you later.” He loved to laugh and reminisce about good childhood memories, as a youth he loved singing and dancing. He knew all the words to all the hit pop music songs, he also loved helping others whether he had to give or not he would find a way to help and bless that person; his heart was certainly a grand one.
Lastly, Pete had a pet bird Macaw named Bogue whom he has had for 28 years. Bogue was not only his pet but was his baby, his family and l have no doubt Bogue is missing Pete too. Bogue will now be taken care of by his lifelong friend Roy T.
Pete Jr. certainly left a beautiful legacy and beautiful memories. Although our hearts are broken we will treasure our memories of him which are God’s gift to us when our loved ones are called home. We also take great comfort in knowing that he is with our sweet Lord Jesus, his beloved brother (Papacito Chulo) Michael and our other beloved family members.
The Hinds and Montoya Family invites you to a Memorial Celebration of Life Service honoring Pete Jr., Friday, September 18, 2020, a walk through Memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Seating is limited to only 45 people, please reserve this space for Pete Jr.’s immediate family and close friends. Concluding the service everyone is asked to meet at San Geronimo Cemetery for interment of cremated remains.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that those attending please walk through and pay your respects to allow everyone the opportunity to visit with the family as the funeral home chapel can only accommodate 45 people at a time. As per CDC protocol social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.