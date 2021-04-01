Dionycia Camacho Reyes, 88, of Lubbock passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born on April 8th, 1932 to Domingo and Andrea (Garza) Camacho, in Prairie Lea, Texas.
She graduated from Seguin High School in 1953. She worked as a direct care aide with the Lubbock State School for several years. Dionycia was a member of Christ the King Cathedral Catholic Church where she as long-standing member of the choir, she was a member of the choir of the St. Joseph Catholic Church also. Dionycia loved anything to do with music, she loved to sing and dance at one time she taught square dancing and line dancing. She was a member of the Praire Chicks, where she sang and played the guitar. When she had the time, she loved to sit down and watch old westerns on TV, she loved her family time and to sit and joke around.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 2 children, George Reyes and Elsie Reyes; granddaughter, Andrea Reyes and husband Jordan: 2 great grandchildren, Cameron and Ellia Rose. Siblings are 3 sisters Celilia, Benita, Tina, and 5 brothers Augustin(Alice), Miguel(Nanette), Pale(Nena), Victor(Vincenta) and Domingo Camacho Jr.(Bertha).
Dionycia is preceded in death by her parents,Domingo and Andrea(Garza) Camacho and 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral was held in Lubbock Texas.