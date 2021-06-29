Ella Nadine Smith Nored, age 96, of Seguin, passed away on June 26, 2021. Nadine was born on July 13, 1924, in Paducah, Tx. to Leonard Guy and Lula May Wilson Smith of Wichita Falls, Tx.
Nadine is preceded in death by her husband Donald E. Nored, her parents, her brother, Wre, and two daughters-in-law, Irene Nored and Diana Currie, and one nephew, Larry Smith.
Her survivors include her children, Glenn and Cherry Nored Price, Don Nored Jr., Ernest, and Tina Nored Kasiske, and Len and wife, Carol Hartman Nored. Grandchildren, Scott Kinsfather, Stacy Kinsfather Holden and husband, Robert, Ryan Kasiske and wife, Amy, Chris Wallace and wife, Amy, Kevin Nored and fiancé, Julia, Lia Nored Price and husband, Cody, Chris Nored and wife, Celeste, Jason Nored and wife, Ashley. Great-Grandchildren, Tara, Grayson, Peyton, Elliot, Cody and husband, Terrance, Dalton, Kasey and husband, John, Katy, Shanna, Dakota, Dustin, David, Marcos, James, Ali, Bode, Evan, Mckenna, Kyle, Chase, Harper, Emory, and Conley. Great-Great Grandchildren, Grace, and Holly Nephews, Nowel Smith and Garland Midgett.
Nadine was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her. She deeply believed and set an example of old-fashioned values, i.e., faith, manners, courtesy, kindness, empathy, honesty, patriotism, and love, and tried to instill these values in her family. She was quietly generous and gracious. Even during her final hours, she thanked everyone who assisted in her care.
She taught her children to cook when they were very young, was active in Girl Scouts, a Cub Scout den mother, and room mother when her children were in elementary school. She encouraged her kids to play in sports and other outdoor activities, rarely missing an opportunity to cheer them on. She loved to collect dolls, compile photo albums, play the piano, and read.
She joined The First Baptist Church of Paducah and was baptized at age 11. In 1962 she moved her letter of membership to the First Baptist Church in Seguin. Early in life she worked side by side with her husband on their cotton farm in the panhandle of Texas.
They moved their family to Alaska twice during which time she learned to take shorthand and type. They finally settled in Seguin on the ranch in 1961. She worked full time, ultimately retiring from civil service at Randolph Air Force Base after 20+ years. After retirement, she and Donald toured the USA in an RV and took numerous cruises. She belonged to the American Legion.
Job accomplishments she was proud of during her years of working for civil service, Nadine was awarded Sustained Superior Performance Rating multiple years, several Quality Step Increases, Outstanding Performance Ratings multiple years, Certificate of Professional Performance during The ATC Management Effectiveness Inspection, and many Letters of Commendation.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary, 1116 N Austin. St., Seguin, Texas 78155 on Thursday, July 7, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held July 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Seguin, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, 78155. Nadine will be interred at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-Hwy 46. A reception will follow at the church with refreshments.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Kinsfather, Ryan Kasiske, Chris Nored, Jason Nored, Kevin Nored, and Robert Holden. Honorary pallbearer will be Cody Kinsfather.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Seguin, Christian Cupboard in Seguin, Helping Heroes Burn Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.