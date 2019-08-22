Jack F. Lee, age 66 of Seguin, passed away on August 18, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Jack’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center (1315 East Cedar Street) with Rev. Ray Perales and Rev. Melissa Lind officiating. A reception will follow in the Christian Life Center at First United Methodist Church in Seguin (710 North Austin Street).
Jack was born on January 20, 1953 in El Paso, Texas to Jack and Mary (Antone) Lee. He earned a Social Science Composite degree from Southwest Texas State University. For 44 years, he primarily taught secondary Government and Economics and Advanced Placement Government and Economics.
Jack taught in Socorro ISD, Schertz/Cibolo ISD, and for over 30 years, he taught in Seguin ISD. He was the teacher sponsor for the Interact Club, a student organization under the umbrella of the Rotary club, for which he was also a member. In his roles as Interact sponsor and educator, he was a tireless advocate for those in our community who were marginalized and underserved.
He was unflagging in his commitment to the ideals of peace and acceptance, and he was an indomitable force in the face of intolerance.
He was a wonderful husband, a doting father, and the best grandpa in the world. He could produce a pun for any situation, much to his grandchildren’s “feigned” exasperation. He loved to joke and laugh, and his family’s reactions only served as fuel for his joy.
Jack enjoyed every person he met and according to him, he remembered “every student” he ever taught. Nothing pleased him more than to receive a new student whose parent or parents he had previously taught.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Lee and Mary (Antone) Lee and his mother-in-law, Mary Louise Byrd.
Survivors include his adoring wife of 45 years, Margaret L. (Peggy) Lee; daughter, Amy Hanson; grandchildren, Logan, Leif and Mary Elizabeth Hanson; father-in-law, Col. Leon C. Byrd (ret.); brothers and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members; and an entire community of friends and former students.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Lee Scholarship Fund, Seguin Independent School District, care of Dr. Hector Esquivel, Seguin High School Principal at hesquivel@seguin.k12.tx.us.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.