Irene Weidner Bretzke died August 19, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born January 4, 1928 in Schumansville, Texas to Walter Carl Weidner and Rosa Simon Weidner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Bretzke, her two brothers, Lawrence Weidner and Walter Weidner Jr., and just recently, her son in law, George Earl Carlisle on July 7, 2020.
Irene graduated from Seguin High School in 1945 and then was employed at Sagebiel’s on Court Street in Seguin. There she met her future husband, Marvin Bretzke. They married June 14, 1947 (Flag Day). They were married 55 years until he preceded her in death July 22, 2002.
She is survived by her 5 children: Sherry Lynn Carlisle, Nadine Wester and her husband, John Wester, Glenn Roy Bretzke and his wife, Sandy Krueger Bretzke, Rose Renee Bretzke, and Winfred Scott Bretzke and his wife, Shea Earhart Bretzke. 11 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren
Memorial contributions can be sent to Cross Church of Seguin, Texas, 814 N. Bauer St. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 24 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin, Texas. Services will be held at Cross Church on Tuesday, August 25 at 914 N. Bauer St. at 10 a.m. and interment will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 Texas Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas.
None of us know how long the people we love will be with us…..This world no longer belongs to her, but her love lives beyond her with hope that knows no end.