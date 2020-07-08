Charlene Roecker Green, age 65 of Seguin, passed away on July 7, 2020. Charlene was born on April 19, 1955 in Seguin, Texas to Gladys Lucille (Mattke) and Cleburn Henry Roecker. She was a proud graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1973. For thirty some odd years she was a court reporter in Guadalupe, Comal, Caldwell, and Gonzales counties.
Charlene is preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Meta Roecker and Alfred and Bertha Mattke. Survivors include her parents, her children, Dustin Ryan Green and Dina Brianne Nall; grandsons, Micah, Elijah and Judah Nall; sister, Karen Hartmann of Tomball, TX and brother and sister-in-law Randy and Annette Roecker of Belmont, TX; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many other family members and a host of friends.
A walk-through line Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
All covid-19 restrictions protocol will be followed. Face coverings will be worn at all locations.
Private family Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Marcus Bigott and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating.
Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. Services will be live streamed and you may view from the comforts of your home via the following link https://vimeo.com/436474491.
Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Friedeck, Don Baer, Dwayne Mattke, Shaun Woodard, Sterling Barbee and Benjamin Barbee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St. Seguin, TX 78155, or The Salvation Army, where she worked as a volunteer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.