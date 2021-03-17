Janie Noriega Duran, age 47 of Seguin, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Janie was born on March 5, 1974 in Seguin to Florinda (Ybarra) and Juan Noriega, Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Florinda “Flower” Duran and partner Christopher Arce, Dana Duran and partner Zackary Solis, Sr., and Marissa Duran Schneck; her grandchildren, Aurora Torrez, Adalayah Lopez, Zackary Solis, Jr. and expecting the arrival of one more granddaughter; her parents, Florinda and Juan Noriega, Sr.; siblings, Johnny Noriega, Jacob Noriega and Erik Noriega and wife Elizabeth; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family members & friends.
Janie will be remembered as a hard worker, loving sister, daughter, mother and grandmother, in fact her most precious time was spent with her family, especially her grandbabies. She was a great person to talk to and run to for anything needed. Always giving and willing to help out. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Kingsbury Cemetery.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings requested.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.