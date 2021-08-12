Nancy Carol Miller, age 63 of Seguin, formerly of Gonzales, passed away on August 8, 2021 after a fierce battle with cancer. Nancy was born on July 18, 1958 in Gonzales, Texas to Evelyn La Nell (Cowey) and Roger Earl Miller.
She was a 1976 graduate of Gonzales High School. Nancy will be remembered as a longtime employee of the Guadalupe County Adult Probation Department.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Hollie Harlow and Megan Wilkinson; grandchildren, Zachary and Avery Harlow; sister, Susan Christian and husband James; brother, Roger Miller and wife Kathy; uncle, Ted Cowey and wife Kathy; several nieces and nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 followed by a memorial service at 12 noon at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Nancy loved her family and friends and loved all things Nature, including plants, flowers, and all animals. Everyone knew that she was never at a loss for words! She will be missed by many.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 2831, Seguin, Texas, 78156 or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.