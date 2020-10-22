John Wayne, “Johnny” Harborth died August 31, at his beloved Tecolote Ranch outside Kingsbury. He was 77. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 (his birthdate) at 3 p.m. at the Kingsbury Cemetery with Pastor Joe Berkley officiating. A celebration of life, or "Raggedy Wake" will follow at Johnny’s home on Nash Creek. You may visit www.treshewell.com .
