Leila Voss Arlitt, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on October 18, 2021. Leila was born on March 16, 1935 in Guadalupe County to Wally (Braune) and Reinhard Voss. She grew up in Guadalupe County and retired from Hermann Sons Insurance Company after 25 years.
She was a member of Friedens Church in Geronimo. She and Gilbert enjoyed 9 pin bowling, dancing and traveling. A country music fan, Nashville was always a favorite destination.
Leila is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Elta Mae Voss.
Survivors include her loving husband, Gilbert Arlitt; son, Clint Niemann and wife Susan; step-daughters, Sandra Malins and husband Paul, and Gail Jacobson and husband Ron; step-son, Gordon Arlitt; granddaughters, Monica Rogers and husband Jay, Katie Reed and husband Matt, and Dayna Niemann; step-grandsons, Jason Wullschleger and Grant Malins and wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Ava, Jonah, Jackson and Conner; other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Lone Oak Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.