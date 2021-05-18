Joanne Meyer Vorpahl became an angel wrapped in God’s loving arms on April 17, 2021. Memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Cross Church, 814 Bauer St., Seguin, TX 78155. The service may be livestreamed from the Cross Church – Seguin, TX Facebook page. You may visit www.treshewell.com .