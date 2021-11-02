Jose (Chiquio) Jimenez, age 69, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Seguin, Texas. Jose was born on March 16, 1952, to Eliazar (Elias) and Maria Morales Jimenez. He was the sixth of eleven children.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eli and Roy Jimenez; sister, Mary J. Lopez; sisters-in-law, Ana Dolores Jimenez and Maria Alcoser Jimenez; niece, Sandra DeLeon; nephews, Joseph Jimenez and Rene Lopez.
He is survived by his children, Joey Jimenez, and wife, Starla, Jeremy Jimenez and wife, Abby, Monica Molina, Veronica San Miguel and husband, Juan, Joshua Gonzales and wife, Kayla; his grandchildren; his great grandchildren; brothers, Alfredo Jimenez, and Jesse Jimenez; sisters, Oralia DeLeon and husband Alex, Jane M. Jimenez, Gloria Jimenez, Irma Jimenez, Elida J. Cisneros, and husband Placido Jr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Jose’s passion for music superseded all and started his music career as a drummer at age 12. Jose, known to many as “Chiquio,” was a drummer for many Tejano bands such as Texana, Machismo, Tony Hernandez, and the Broken Hearts just to name a few. He was proud of having played with Tejano Legends, Sunny Ozuna, Freddie Martinez, and Augustin Ramirez. Jose’s God-given talent and legacy as an amazing drummer and musician will continue to live on in the musical talents of his sons and grandsons. Jose will be missed by all who knew him, but his love of life, music and laughter will forever live in our hearts and memories.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary & Cremations. Services will conclude in the chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.