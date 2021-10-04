A beloved husband, father, son, brother — Douglas P. Dillingham, Jr. entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Douglas was born on January 5, 1959 to Douglas and Veronica (Pevoto) Dillingham, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife, René Dillingham; children, Leah Dillingham York (Fiancée Roy Cervantes), Travis Dillingham (Jennifer), Kirby Urrabazo (C.J.); grandchildren, Erick Baudains, Marcus Baudains, Aly York, A.J. York, Brayden Dillingham, Harrison Dillingham, Harper Dillingham, Spenser Urrabazo, Avery Urrabazo, Dakota Urrabazo; father, Douglas P. Dillingham, Sr.; brothers, Tommy Dillingham, Truett Dillingham, Sean Dillingham; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and LaDonna Martin; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and many friends.
He is predeceased by his mother Veronica.
Doug loved his children and supported them in any project they undertook. He rarely missed a baseball or football game and was the loudest, best fan there. Nineteen years ago, he became a Pappaw for the first time and it from that day forward, he always worked to make sure his grandkids knew they were his greatest joy. Doug took great pride in all of his grandkids and their interests. He enjoyed taking them on mule rides and teaching them at ‘ranch school.’
Doug was a researcher — and if it was a topic he was not familiar with, he would make an effort to learn all about it so he could actively engage you in conversation. He loved deep conversation about almost anything and very rarely met someone that he could not chat or debate with.
Doug was a man of so many talents. He was a body builder, taught karate, co-owned Maham Feed Store, managed a ranch and all that went with ranch life, a skilled guitar player and songwriter, a real estate agent, and enjoyed doing real estate inspections. If you called his voicemail, he loved his message indicating if he was unavailable to take your call, it was probably because he was swinging from the rafters….and he just might have been.
He was active in the Stockdale Church of Christ, a skilled horseman, and loyal friend to many throughout his lifetime. Doug had a Bachelors Degree from Southwest Texas, a Texas real estate license, and a list of other impressive credentials. He will be remembered for his fashion sense — as he loved a good Hawaiian shirt or print. He made his own custom brand which was his initials, DD with a twister.
We will always remember his vibrant and witty personality and his presence in our lives. He will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Stockdale Church of Christ in Stockdale, Texas. Visitation will be at 6:30 pm and a Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, Doug would want you to contribute to a youth group of your choice (suggested: Manuelito Navajo Children’s Home : P.O.Box 58, Gallup, New Mexico, 87301 or STCH Ministries P.O. Box 759, Beeville, Texas 78104). He made a difference in so many lives and would want his legacy to continue through such a contribution.