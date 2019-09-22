Curt J. Saur was born to Curt O. and Clara (Kraft) Saur, on August 25th, 1923 in Clear Spring, Texas. He died peacefully on September 18, 2019 at the age of 96. He grew up on the family farm along with one brother, Carl Fritz Saur. Curt attended Freiheit Elementary School and graduated from New Braunfels High School. In 1948 he married Leatrice Soefje; on September 7th, 2019 they celebrated their 71st anniversary.
Curt loved the land, and worked the Saur Farm well into his 90s, alongside his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition, he worked in the Guadalupe Co. Tax Office, Comal ISD Business Office, and then later as a tax appraiser in the Comal ISD Appraisal Office.
Curt was a lifelong member of First Protestant Church, The Kypfer-Salge Lodge, Freiheit Bowling Club, the Clear Spring Frohsinn Singing Club, and the Comal County Young Farmers.
He and his wife loved bowling, singing, and dancing at Echo Hall with their friends, “The Bunch”. They spent a lot of time together at the Saur Lagerplatz, playing dominoes and enjoying the river. He loved to read, especially books on WWII history.
Curt relished the simple life, his German heritage, sharing sausage and panas making traditions with the next generation, and telling stories of the old days. He still spoke German and was known for his dry wit. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Carl and wife, Ethel; his sister-in-law, Gladys Westmeyer and her husband Marvin; son-in-law, Joe Herber and grandson, Chris Saur.
He is survived by his wife, Leatrice, his children: Karen Lackey and her husband, Russell; Lois Harlow and her husband Buddy; and Charles Saur and his wife, Sue. 12 Grandchildren: Angela Flournoy, Christi Sutton, Matthew Lackey, Stacey Keisling, Melissa Butler, Nicole Harlow, Justin Harlow, Elise Keoghan, Curt Saur, Kimberly Demore, Korey Saur, and Clay Saur; and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jewell Pfeil and her husband Johnnie.
The Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22nd, from 4-6 pm. His memorial service will be at First Protestant Church on Monday, September 23rd, at 3:00 pm.
Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers, to First Protestant Church, Hope Hospice New Braunfels, the Sophienburg Museum, or St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.
Curt’s family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff from Hope Hospice New Braunfels, and the caring staff at Gruene Senior Living.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com .