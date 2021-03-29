Daniel B. Lopez Jr., of Kingsbury, Texas passed away on March 25, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born on June 24, 1948 in Pearsall, Texas to Daniel H. and Corcina (Bernal) Lopez. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
