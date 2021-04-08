Ardith Bank Perry, age 87 died Monday, March 22, 2021 in Seguin, TX.
She is survived in loving memory by her four children and their spouses, whom include Leslie (Leland) Partch of Gunnison, CO., Mark (Rosie) Perry of Double Oak, TX, Eric (Jody) Perry of Seguin, TX and Megan (Rick) Croninger of Lake Kiowa, TX. Ardith has six grandchildren, Amanda (Isaac) Rangel and Travis Perry, Ashli (Chris) Balser and Adam (Morgan) Perry, Kodie and Sara Coblentz. In addition, she has seven great grandchildren, Piper and Asher Coblentz, (twins) Perry and Parker Rangel, Owen Balser, Bailey & Charli Perry. Siblings include one sister, Joan Berggren of Lincoln, NE and one sister in law, Joyce Bank of Seward, NE.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Lester Reed Perry, parents John and Sara Bank and her siblings Gale, Magdalene, (twins) David and Daniel.
There were many loving memories made with her family, getting to know her as a mother, grandmother, and friend during many summers spent at the family lake house, she will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Friday April 16. 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 201 Nolte, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-372-4330, with the Rev. Stephen Shortess officiating. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at Facebook- bit.ly/3fTwWJ3 or Youtube - bit.ly/3201eBG .
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings required.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granit Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (for guide dogs) or to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, P. O. Box 801889, Dallas, TX, 75380 (for Breast Cancer Research).
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.