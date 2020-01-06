Jesse Roy Hart, age 73 of Seguin, passed away on January 5, 2020.
Jesse Roy will lie in state beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in the San Geronimo Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Norris Family Lakehouse.
Jesse Roy was born in Seguin, Texas on December 30, 1946 to James Cleveland and Evelyn (Roberts) Hart. Jesse Roy’s family came to Guadalupe County in the mid 1800’s, circa 1850’s. He was a 1966 graduate of Seguin High School.
Throughout most of his career Jesse Roy helped thousands of families, throughout Guadalupe and surrounding counties, pre plan their funerals, which gave many people comfort. Throughout his life he was actively involved in his community. He was a life member of the Seguin Conservation Society, active member of the Guadalupe County Historical Commission, former Ambassador for the Seguin Chamber of Commerce, Director of the Guadalupe County Fair Association — Fiddlers Contest and served on the San Geronimo Cemetery Board of Directors.
He enjoyed spending time among his family and friends, whether it be at a reunion, a holiday event, a dance or a fiddle contest.
Jesse Roy is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bruce Norris.
Survivors include his loving sisters, Mary Ann Hart Norris and Karlene Hart Fey and husband Harvey; loving companion, Dorothy Foster; nephews, Morgan Norris and wife Michele, and Kevin Norris and wife Amy; nieces, Jill Fey Wright and husband Patrick and Lana Fey and fiancé Jeff Harris; great nephews, Cole Norris, Mason Norris, Dillon Norris, Landon Wright, Ty Wright and wife Kaitlyn and their daughter Haysleigh Jo, and Jake Wright; great niece, Addison Norris; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cole Norris, Mason Norris, Fred Blumberg, Matt Richardson, Jimmy Bunt and Roy New.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dillon Norris, Landon Wright, Dr. Howard Wilson and John Semmler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, SouthWest Affiliate, P. O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas, 75284-1125 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.