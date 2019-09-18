Marjorie Keister Taylor, age 97, of Sugar Land, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, the 14th of September 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marjorie was born to the late Solan and Iva Keister in Cisco, Texas on December 16.1921. After graduating from Floresville High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Lloyd Taylor. They had three daughters and were married for 72 years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Josephine; and sisters, Nita and Georgie. She is survived by her loving daughters Jere Batten and Carolyn Johnson and husband, Bruce and sister Dorothy Villa. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Laura Jesson and husband Paul, Darren Carr and wife Nicole, Paul Bottoms and wife Stephanie; and great grandchildren, Robby Wrinkle, Dylan Carr, and Sammy and Gabriel Bottoms.
While Lloyd served in the Navy during World War II, Marjorie lived on Congress Avenue in Austin, Texas with their three daughters. The family then moved to Stockdale, Texas where they were farmers and ranchers. While in Stockdale and again in Seguin, Marjorie was active in the First Baptist Church, serving as a Bible Study teacher for 66 consecutive years. She led church mission and youth activities. She was equally active in school parent groups. Marjorie was also a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Stockade for 25 years. After her retirement she and Lloyd moved to Seguin where she began to pursue her interest in art. After a couple of years of lessons, she became an accomplished artist and many family members have benefited from her talent and have been gifted with her paintings.
Retirement allowed her more time for hobby of hunting and camping at the ranch. Opening day always found her in a deer blind.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5 - 6:30 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas. The funeral service is to be conducted at 10:00 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Seguin,
Texas. A reception and lunch at the church will follow the service.