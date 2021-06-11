Anna Marie Schievelbein, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on June 10, 2021. Anna Marie was born on July 15, 1936 in New Braunfels, Texas, to Nora (Henk) and Erhard Reininger.
Anna Marie grew up in the Barbarossa area with her 12 brothers and sisters. She attended St. James Catholic School, Navarro School (where she wrote their current school song with classmates), and graduated from Seguin High School.
Anna Marie worked in the banking business, starting as a bank teller and retiring as Vice President at Nolte National Bank (Wells Fargo). She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, serving as an officer for many years. Anna Marie also spent many years as administrator of the St. James Catholic Cemetery. In addition, she always enjoyed bowling, dancing, and watching the San Antonio Spurs, as she was an avid fan!
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, William Reininger, Clara Lackey, Adelaide Lamprecht, Julia Lehmann, Jerome Reininger, Leroy Reininger, Ruben Reininger, Ruby Koehler, Freddy Reininger, Melitta Rabe, Melinda Mueller, and James Reininger.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Edgar Schievelbein; children, Bryan Schievelbein, Sandy Kohleffel and husband Charlie, and Randall Schievelbein and wife Leslie; grandchildren, Jessica Legendre and husband Jason, Dylan Schievelbein, and Tyler Schievelbein; great-grandchildren, Carter and Nora Legendre; sisters-in-law, Leona Reininger and Marlene Reininger; her faithful and protective grand-dog, Lucy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek and the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. James Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. A reception will follow at the Catholic Daughters House.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Legendre, Larry Koehler, Tim Lackey, Glenn Rabe, Rusty Reininger, Allan Reininger, Danny Reininger, and Byron Schwarz.
The family would like to thank our friends at Caring Senior Services and her caregiver Anita Gonzalez, who will always be a part of our family. A special thanks also to the Heart to Heart Hospice Team, especially Lucy Nesbit for their loving care of Anna Marie.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation (Meals on Wheels), 655 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
