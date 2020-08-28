On August 20, 2020 Rebecca “Becky” Sikes was called home by her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was 74 years young, born to Junis and Lenore Hancock on June 12, 1946, in San Antonio, Tx where she grew up.
She attended both Baylor University and Trinity University where she received her teaching degree. Becky soon met her greatest love, Mark Sikes, and married on August 30, 1969. They had two sons, Eric and Frank and settled down just outside of Seguin, Tx. Later, Mark and Becky built a home in Martindale, Tx and have lived there for the past 25 years.
Becky’s teaching degree lead her to a 30 year career in Special Education. Every student was very special to her and she loved each of them dearly. She was an active member of Martindale Baptist Church. Becky loved singing in the choir and helping with the children in Vacation Bible School. She had a big faith and loved sharing it with others.
Rebecca “Becky” Sikes is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mark Sikes of Martindale; her children Eric Sikes and wife Stephanie of Marion; and Frank Sikes of Seguin. Her grandchildren Ashley Sikes, Reagan Sikes, Rylee Sikes, Brady Sikes, and Graylyn Childress. One great-grandchild Kinley Lane.
Becky leaves behind a legacy of faith, joy, and love ..... and her absolute biggest love was her grandbabies. Her face lit up when she saw any of them. She was a devoted Mimi, a very special momma, and a loving friend to everyone. Her laughter, giving heart, and warm smile will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 2, at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Martindale, Texas.