Antonia Rodriguez was born on March 30, 1930 and passed away on January 20, 2021. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found dead in vehicle, police investigate suspicious death
- Tips lead to drugs, cash and arrest
- Family identifies four victims of fatal fire
- 1,000 COVID vaccines going to Schertz
- Local authorities submit plan to become vaccine hub
- Seguin ISD names Bittings as new deputy chief of operations
- Del Schlueter
- Congregants train for potential threats against church
- Jessica Marie Menchaca
- Terry Trombley
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.