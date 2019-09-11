Charles William “Charlie” Cowey, IV, age 24 of Austin, passed away on September 8, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Charlie’s life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Leesville Baptist Church in Leesville, Texas with Rev. Jack Shuford officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held in the Dewville Cemetery.
Charlie was born on July 9, 1995 in Austin Texas to Charles William “Charlie” Cowey, III and Ramona Kathleen “Kathy” McMillen Cowey. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ramona and Francis McMillen and his cousin, Anthony Morales. Survivors include his mother, Ramona Kathleen “ Kathy” Cowey and partner, Jim Griggs; father, Charles William “Charlie” Cowey, III and wife Larissa; loving soulmate, Kira Rose Knodel; sisters, Jennifer Leigh West, Jessica Lynn West and husband Vicente Maldonado, and Christina Sheridan; brother, Alex Griggs; grandparents, Charles William Jr. and Barbara Cowey; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Franklin, Blake Pratt, Daniel Toney, Chance Hill, Eric Jones, Bradley Sternberg, Corbet Cowey, Scott Cowey, William Hagler, Cameron Hoelscher and Jeff Knodel.
In honor of Charlie please help someone in need or donate to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.