Sonny Jack Towery, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on December 5, 2019. Sonny was born in Seguin, Texas on January 1, 1938 to Oneal Franklin and Ora May (Wise) Towery.
Sonny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. On November 10, 1957, Sonny married his high school sweetheart, Janeen Martha Lyn Grein. Together they shared many adventures traveling across the United States in their RV and meeting lifelong friends along the way. They especially loved to retreat to their home in Ruidoso, New Mexico during the hot Texas months.
After his retirement from BJ Hughes in Houston, TX, Sonny and Janeen retired at their lake house in Huntsville, Texas. It is there, they became grandparents to six beautiful granddaughters, who loved spending time at NeNi and Popie’s lake house.
Sonny enjoyed the great outdoors and especially four wheeling and snowmobiling in Colorado and New Mexico. He was a devoted San Antonio Spurs fan and never missed watching a game during basketball season, and of course giving his commentary on all of the plays.
Sonny is preceded in death by his loving wife Janeen Grein Towery; his parents Oneal and Ora Towery; three sisters, Ruth Sonntag, Billie Jean Bujak, and Lillie Mae Hargrove; two brothers, Otha F. Towery and James F. Towery; and grandson Taylor Charles Towery.
Sonny is survived by his children, Scott Towery (Connie) of Corpus Christi, TX, Chris Towery (Delane) of Houston, TX, and Wade Towery of Houston; six grandchildren, Tara Towery Moore (Daniel), Tamara Towery, Hannah Towery, Victoria Tucker (Caleb), Hailey Towery and Madison Towery; great-grandson, Lake Wilson and great-granddaughters Charlie Taylor Tucker and Sophia Towery Moore; brother Oneal Towery (Grace); sister Jonnie Canfield; sister-in-law Jill Grein; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family members and friends.
The Towery family would like to extend a special thank you to Sonny’s neighborhood friends, who have been so supportive of him.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. James Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, (830) 549-5912.