Verona Lee Willeford Robbins, age 94, went to be with our Lord on November 11, 2019.
She was born August 15, 1925, in Dewville, Gonzales County to John and Lucille Willeford. On July 6, 1942, Verona married LC Robbins Sr. in Floresville, and they were later blessed with six children. Verona was a member of the First Baptist Church of La Vernia. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Verona was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother, two sisters, son-in-law William Breda Jr. and granddaughter Lindsey Robbins. She is survived by her children, Sue Robel and husband Raymond, LC Robbins Jr. and Tammy, Larry Robbins and wife Margaret, Martha Shank and husband Gary, Tommy Robbins and wife Heather, Joel Robbins and wife Lynn, and daughter-in-law Joyce Robbins. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Dana Robel, Dona Westerman and husband Kenneth, Lacey Robbins, Lyle Robbins, Amanda Hirshon and husband Jonathan, Melanie Shank, Larry Robbins Jr., Leslie Ullmann and husband Chris, Glenn Robbins and Cierra, and Shannon Robbins and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Amber Barrett and husband Billy, Everett Miller, Luke Miller and Jade, Leighton Robbins, Lanham Robbins, Clayton Robbins, Landry Vargo, Caroline Robbins, Andrew Robbins and Emilia Ullmann; great-great-grandchildren, Kaiden Miller, Emerick Miller, Kalei Miller, and Amelia Barrett; cousin, Jack Fowler; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
A visitation will take place Friday, November 15, 2019, from 12 Noon until 1pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia. Funeral service will follow, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1pm at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia.
Pastor Randy Harkins of Christ Community Church, Adkins will officiate at the service.
Interment will follow at the Post Oak Cemetery in Guadalupe County.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Verona’s name to the San Antonio Humane Society at sahumane.org, the ASPCA at aspca.org or to the charity of your choice.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Arrangements with Finch Funeral Chapels, LLC 13767 US Hwy 87 W La Vernia, Texas 78121