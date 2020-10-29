Steven O. Avalos of Seguin, Texas was called home to the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born to Natividad Avalos Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Avalos on April 25, 1964 in Seguin, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory is his parents, Natividad Avalos Jr. and Maria Guadalupe Avalos; his siblings, Roger Avalos, Cindy (John) Cisneros, Natividad (Monica) Avalos III, Michael (Melissa) Avalos, Jo Ann Avalos (John O.). Steven is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 and Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. All services will conclude at the church and burial of cremated remains will take place at a later time.
As per CDC protocols social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home and church are asked to wear a face covering.