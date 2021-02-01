Ben William Heinemeyer, age 83 of Geronimo, passed away at his home on January 27, 2021. Ben was born on a cold winter day on January 24, 1938 in Geronimo, Texas to Etelka (Tschoepe) and Benno Christian Heinimeyer.
Ben grew up in Geronimo on which his Grandfather Wilhelm Heinemeyer farmed and had built a home and store on the property. Ben made metal hoops to play basketball with his friends and they also played baseball at the family homeplace. Ben was a graduate of Navarro High School and then received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Chemistry from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University).
He proudly served his country as a medic in the United States Army National Guard. His first job was with Union carbide and then he enjoyed a long career as a Chemical Engineer with Dow Chemical. After retirement he raised Beefmaster Cattle and restored Antique Tractors. He was passionate about gardening, whether it be vegetable, fruits or even fruit trees. He even made a little wine.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, his nieces, Cynthia Ann Bading and Kay Denise Bading, and his brother-in-law, Edwin Bading.
Survivors include his loving wife Fran Heinemeyer; sister, Carloyn Heinemeyer Bading; nephew, Nathan Bading; aunt, Melba Tschoepe; step-daughters, Cheryl Pearce, Jeannie Houston, and Charleen Criswell; five step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Friedens United Church of Christ with the Reverends Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Lone Oak Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Tschoepe, Eric Waite, Ronnie Evans, Jim Boenig, Steven Schuenemann, Johnny Schriewer. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Bading and Wilfred Bartoskewitz.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church RD., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Hope Hospice, 613 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.