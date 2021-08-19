Mrs. Ida Mae Schulz, age 90, of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1930, in Dilworth, Jim Wells County, Texas to Friedrich Karl Dilworth Wilke and Helene Caroline (Puhlmann) Wilke. In 1942 after the passing of her father the family moved to Seguin, Texas to be near family.
On October 18, 1947, she married her loving husband, Otto Henry Schulz. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a strong, feisty, loyal, hard worker. She was selfless and took care of anyone who needed her. She gave up her own aspirations to be there for her family and the community. She was loved by all and we hope we can all be half the woman she was.
She stayed busy, raising children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, taking care of other family members, and volunteering in the community. Together they opened Schulz Bait Shop and served the community for over 30 years. She was on the Guadalupe County Fair Board for 26 years, 4-H Rabbit Leader, and volunteered at Ladies Aide at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.
She loved the history of our family and became a walking history book (Wilke, Rokohol, Troell). She loved planning reunions to get everyone together. Besides family, she enjoyed playing games, chocolate ice cream, enchiladas, and sonic hot dogs! She had a servant heart, a commitment to family, and her faith in God. We find comfort in knowing she is with her Lord and Savior, along with her husband!
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Otto Henry Schulz, siblings, Lucille Mosley, Lillian Sadowski, Marvin “Jockey” Wilke, Benno Ottmar Wilke, Roland Wilke, and Doris Vivian Wilke, stepfather Robert Rokohol, and parents Friedrich Karl Dilworth Wilke and Helene Caroline (Puhlmann) Wilke; survived by two sons, Lamar Schulz and Barry Schulz (Barbara); six grandchildren, Kristin York (Cody), Forrest Schulz, Derek Schulz (Stacy), Josh Schulz (Christine), Seneca Hamilton, and Autumn Schulz (Rose); eight Great-grandchildren, Cadence Hamilton, Emma Amescua, Alyss Schulz, Stryker Schulz, Memphis Mae York, Hunter Schulz, Maverick York, Colt Schulz and three sisters, Ruby Wieding, Elsie Retzloff, and Rose Kaiser; numerous loved nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Forrest Schulz, Derek Schulz, Joshua Schulz, Cody York, Billy Wieding, Tim Wieding and Scott Bretzke.Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Rob Gomillion, Steve Mosley and Otto Retzloff. CDC protocols are recommended at all services including face coverings and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.