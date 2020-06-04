Rudy DeLaZerda

Mr. DeLaZerda passed away on March 26,2020 after a long illness. Mr. DeLaZerda had retired from a lifelong career in law enforcement.
Mr. DeLaZerda was preceded in death by his step-daughter Brandy Lynn Echart; he is survived by his Wife, Beverly DeLaZerda of Seguin, son David DeLaZerda and his wife Alice of Seguin; sister Betty Zuehl of San Antonio; neice Beverly Zuehl of San Antonio; two nephews John Web and Justin Zuehl both of San Antonio.
Private ceremony and burial was held in the family cemetery on private property.