Russell K. Kroboth, age 68 of Seguin, passed away on May 20, 2021. Russell was born on June 7, 1952 in Anchorage, Alaska to Mary Ann (Wheeless) and Russell Kroboth.
Russell was a Firefighter/EMT for many years with the Universal City Fire Department. The last ten years he worked at Masters Electrical in Seguin. He enjoyed working puzzles, 9 pin bowling and hunting.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy Kroboth; daughters, Lori Kroboth and Terrie Meyer and husband Tim; brother, Danny Kroboth and wife Rose; mother-in-law, Ann Patek; brothers-in-law, Fred Patek and wife Jeri, Kenny Patek and Anthony Patek and wife Debra; sister-in-law, Annette Weddle and husband Gary; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Patek, Nick Patek, Korey Patek, Josh Spaw, Tim Meyer, and Gary Kubenka.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Firefighters Charity of Choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.