July 22, 1933 - December 16, 2020
Everett James Doerr, 87, passed away after a short battle with cancer on December 16, 2020 at his residence in Schertz, TX.
EJ, as his friends and family called him, was born July 22, 1933 in Goliad, Texas, to Edgar Oscar Doerr and Helena Wilhemina Lundschen.
EJ graduated Junction HS in 1952, he then went on to serve in the US Navy. After serving in the US Navy, he attended Texas Lutheran College. While in College he met his wife, Marilyn Hendrix, on a blind date, and they married on July 8, 1955.
EJ worked in construction estimation in Houston, Texas for most of his career. He then moved his family to Seguin, Texas in 1975. EJ and Marilyn loved taking their daughters on camping trips and spending time with family. One of EJ’s greatest passions in life was his love of art. He was a gifted artist and often donated paintings to KLRN for fundraising auctions. His grandchildren also referred to him as the family’s historian. He loved explaining the Doerr family roots and driving past the family’s homestead in Bracken, Texas while telling stories.
In addition to his parents, EJ was predeceased by his wife Marilyn and his brother Wilbert Doerr.
EJ is survived by his daughters; Debra Doerr Felker (Joseph) of Houston, Texas, and Karen Doerr Craig (Steven) of Cibolo, Texas. Grandchildren, Joseph Felker of San Antonio, Texas; Kelly Craig of Pleasanton, Texas; Angela Grilliot (Matt) of New Braunfels, Texas; Ashley Craig of Cibolo, Texas; Daphne Townzen (Matt) of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, Steven James Craig (Jennifer) of Schertz, Texas; 11 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild; Sister-in-law, Jeanette Doerr of Seguin, Texas; nieces Christine Richter (Gary), Jane Doerr, Nancy Krenek (Mark), Barbara Balduff; and, nephews; Stephen Doerr (Nancy), Nathan Doerr (Naomi), James Hendrix (Janeane), and George (Debbie) Hendrix.
In light of COVID-19, EJ’s family will be holding a private intimate ceremony in his memory.