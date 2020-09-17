Frank Parnell Wood II, age 77 of San Antonio, formerly of Seguin, passed away on September 15, 2020. Frank was born on May 17, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Mary Will Bartley Wood and Frank Parnell Wood. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1961 and will be remembered as the Assistant Tennis Coach at Seguin High School for many years.
Coach Wood is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Virginia “Ginger” Wood. Survivors include distant cousins and a community of grateful Seguin High School Matador Tennis Players, former students and longtime friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seguin High School Matador Tennis Program.
