Loren Cordes, age 65 of McQueeney, Texas passed away on August 17, 2019. Loren was born on September 23, 1953 in Minot, North Dakota to Robert Lloyd and Elaine Dorothy (Nestingen) Cordes. As the son of a Lutheran pastor, Loren spent his childhood in Parshall, North Dakota and Gruver, Texas. His family then settled in Yorktown, Texas where he graduated from high school. Loren earned his Bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran College, then went on to earn his Master’s in Business Administration from The University of Texas at San Antonio. After starting his career at Hexcel Corporation, Loren spent the last 19 years at Simpson Race Products, where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer.
Loren had a passion for sports, especially the Bulldogs, Matadors, and the Longhorns, life on Lake McQueeney, and serving his community through Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church and Sports Boosters. Most of all, he loved family vacations and spending time with his loved ones.
Loren is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Miriam Christine and Carl Wilson Frankenberry and his brother-in-law, Mike Wampler. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Cathy Cordes; son, Luke Cordes and wife Felicia; daughter, Molly Seagraves and husband Joe; grandson, Lake Gunner Cordes; siblings, Lael Cordes-Pitts and husband, Larry, Leah Matocha and husband, Pastor Barney, Naomi Doerr & husband, Pastor Nathan, Rebecca Guengerich and husband, Steve, Deborah Ealy and husband, Steve, and Joel Cordes and wife, Kim; sisters-in-law, Carla Vaughn and husband Les, and Cindy Wampler; brother-in-law, Charles Frankenberry; along with many nieces and nephews, other loving family members and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A celebration of Loren’s life will be held at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Megan D. Elliott officiating. A reception will follow at the Fritz House on the campus of Texas Lutheran University. Private interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 562 S. State Hwy. 123 Bypass, #250, Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Texas Lutheran University Robert & Elaine Cordes Scholarship Fund Texas Lutheran University Development Office, 830-372-8030, development@tlu.edu, 1000 W. Court St., Seguin, TX 78155, or Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.