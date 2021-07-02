Jack Quinn Harbort, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on June 30, 2021. Jack was born on May 24, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Lois Cordelia (Ferguson) and William E. Harbort. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After 22 years of dedicated service he retired from Alamo Group in 1999.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Willie Harbort.
Survivors include his loving wife, Aline Harbort; daughter, Tara Helge and partner David Montgomery; grandsons, Payton and Kade Murdoch; step-daughter, Kim Clingingsmith; step-granddaughter, Kayla Childs and husband Shawn; step-great-granddaughter, Railee Childs; sister, Clara Rauch; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Payton Murdoch, Kade Murdoch, David Montgomery, Shawn Childs, Phil Harbort, and David Janssen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.