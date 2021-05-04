Sarah Jane Cox was born on August 5, 1945 and passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the age of 75. Services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home, 830-379-2313.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jon Jones “Jon Jon” Nelson, Jr.
- Firefighter remembered for life of service to family, community
- Clarence Edgar Woerndel
- Evidence technicians bring science to investigations
- Dr. Thomas Joseph “Tom” Cody
- Roger “RJ” William Dean III
- Joanne Meyer Vorpahl
- Mosheim family recalls home’s history before blaze
- Contreras re-elected mayor; Marion council, ISD welcomes new, former faces
- Billy Warfield