Esteban Calderon Valadez Jr. was born on August 11, 1943 and passed away on May 14, 2021. Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Midland man's body found, identified after kayak accident on Lake Placid
- Searchers recover missing kayaker's body
- Parents call for Marion ISD resignations
- Responders search for missing kayaker on Lake Placid
- SPD: Reward offered for information on robberies
- SPD: Pharmacist tied up during robbery
- Sherry Cowey Pfeil
- Social media sparks attempted abduction awareness near schools
- Harris G. Warren, Sr.
- Marion trustees opt to appoint new board member in wake of board president’s abrupt resignation