Emma Jo Kessler, 81, of Seguin, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 2, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church beginning with a Rosary at 10:00 and funeral mass immediately following at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the funeral at Blumberg Cemetery in McQueeney, TX. Emma was born in San Antonio on August 10, 1938. She was married to Melvin J. Kessler Jr. on October 11, 1952; they were married 58 years before Melvin’s passing in 2010.
Emma worked as officer for the family business, Kessler Brothers Construction Company, for many years. Later in her life, she enjoyed being a Certified Nursing Assistant specializing in senior care where she truly worked very hard to give every one of her patients the best possible care she could. Later in her life, she would reflect on her time as a CNA with reverence and pride. Emma finished her working career at First United Methodist Day School. She truly loved being “Ms. Emma” to so many children, especially her grandson, Andrew.
In her last letter to her children, Emma said, “Never turn your back on anyone in need. Share what you have with those that have none, and always remember to love and believe in God.” This was the essence of who our mother was each and every day of her life. She enjoyed playing piano and showing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren all her amazing skills on her vintage Nintendo Games, especially Dr. Mario & Super Mario Brothers. She was a true kind heart and took in many stray dogs and cats, and even kids. Our family has been blessed by our honorary “brothers” that our parents loved like their own, Mike Couch, Charles Compton, Joe Neely, and Brett Riley.
Emma is survived by her children John Kessler, Ralph Kessler Sr., Kathryn Schwerdtfeger and husband Jeff, Leroy Kessler, and Barbara Nova and husband Leo, her grandson Scott Kessler whom she raised and wife Andrea and her sister Jackie Braden. Emma leaves behind 17 amazing grandchildren, 19 wonderful great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Emma is preceded in death by her loving husband Melvin J. Kessler Jr, her parents Inez “Jean” and Cecil “Jack” Smith, her father Donald Frank Martin, her granddaughter Kelly Jean Kessler, her brothers Richard Martin, Donald Martin, and her sister Nancy Lee and husband Marvin, and her cherished brother-in-law, Bertin Braden.
The family of Emma Kessler wishes to thank Nurses Stacy and Amanda as well as all the nursing staff of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Kessler, Ralph Kessler, Jr., Eric Schwerdtfeger, Matthew Schwerdtfeger, Andrew Schwerdtfeger, Justin Kessler, Greisun Hetchler, Stacy Hetchler and Leo Nova.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.