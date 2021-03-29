Juana Lopez De Palomares, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on March 26, 2021. Juana was born on March 29, 1950 in Mexico to Porfirio and Maria (Cita) Lopez.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family with all her heart, especially her grandkids. She was well known for her love of cooking and baking. She had a heart of gold and helped anyone in need. She loved and served our Lord at El Buen Pastor Baptist Church. She will be missed dearly. She earned her crown in heaven and will never be forgotten.
Juana is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Juan Francisco, grandson, Jacob Ceniseros and her siblings, Elizabeth Lopez, Jesus Lopez and Jose Lopez.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years Juan Palomares; daughters, Sonia Ramon and husband Viviano, and Sandra Ceniseros and husband Oscar; son, Moses Palomares; grandchildren, Cynthia Ramon, Serena Ramon, Celeste Ceniseros, Aaron Palomares, Juan Palomares, Andrew Palomares, Moses Xavier Palomares, and Corbin Palomares; great-granddaughter, Rhyan Grace Ramon; siblings, Domingo Lopez, Ramon Lopez, Porfirio Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Rosario Ponce and Maribel Lopez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Timothy Sanchez officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Moses Palomares, Aaron Palomares, Frankie Palomares, Daniel Palomares, Manuel Rodriguez Jr., Ruben Rodriguez. All CDC protocols must be followed at all locations, including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings worn.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.