Orlando A. Schneider, age 81 of Rockport, passed away on August 10, 2020. Orlando was born on November 16, 1938 in Guadalupe County to Ora Mae (Kwast) and R.E. (Edward) Schneider. Orlando lived in Seguin during his youth and early adulthood where met and married Carole Lee Sappington.
They had 3 children: Susan, Kenneth, and David. Orlando liked going with the whole family camping and fishing, and also went deer hunting, so that we could make some deer sausage, that we all loved to eat. He worked for Cardelle Terrazzo flooring, he did some concrete work for Lawrence Wahl, and did some fiberglass work off and on, before joining Dover Elevators where he retired after 25 years.
In October 1972, the family moved from Seguin to San Antonio. He also loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, especially the years when Roger Staubach was their quarterback. In the early 80’s, Orlando moved to The Valley for work where he met and married Mary Frances (Sandy) Morgan. After his retirement they moved to Rockport, where Orlando enjoyed his love of fishing. If you could not find him, he was either at the bay or on a boat. He loved freshwater fishing and gulf fishing with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances (Sandy) Morgan Schneider, his parents, and his brother Glenn R. Schneider and his wife Jeanine.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Skrzycki and husband Stanley; son, Kenneth Schneider and his wife Leah; and son David Schneider; daughter Denean Schneider; step-children, David Morrison, Michael Morrison (Carla), Robert Kemp (Rhonda), Chiare Kemp Davis, Cleo Jeanette Fleming (Robert), and Diane Kemp; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and many friends.
Orlando’s family would like to express deep gratitude to Home Health Care, and all of its staff throughout the past several years.
Family also wants to thank his neighbors Don, Roger, and Stanley for all of their help and friendship over the years.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. From the comforts of your home the service may be live streamed at vimeo.com/event/227078. Interment will follow in Dugger Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all protocol including limited seating, all wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed at all locations. The family understands the Covid-19 uncertainties and the need for everyone to stay safe — they know you have them in your thoughts and prayers.
Orlando was cremated in Aransas Pass at the Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.org) or American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123(www.cancer.org)
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.