Robert Owen, age 58 of Seguin, passed away on November 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5-7pm at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at New Life Fellowship Church, 16489 S. State Hwy. 123, Seguin, Texas, 78155. Interment will follow in the Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia, Texas. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall at New Life Fellowship.
Robert was born on May 30, 1961 in Jourdanton, Texas to Carol and Ruth (Phillips) Owen. He will be remembered as the owner and operator of Owen Mechanical Services in Seguin. He proudly served as a Deacon in his church, Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in New Braunfels, Texas.
Robert enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, camping, dancing, traveling, wood working, and bird watching. He also bowled at Laubach Social Club. His favorite times were spent among his family and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Roger Dale Owen, and his sister, Betty Marshall.
Survivors include his loving wife Shirley Owen; children, Waylon Bell and wife Cassie, and Wendy Rhea and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Ethan and Kaitlyn Rhea, Perry, Raylee, Sawyer, and Luke Bell; sister, Barbara Jean Barsch; brothers, Richard Owen and wife Trish and Charlie B. Butler; uncle, Ruben “Butch” Owen; mother-in-law, Mary Deharde; sister-in-law, Carol Brzozowski and husband Charlie; brothers-in-law, Larry Deharde and wife Cara, Gary Deharde and wife Donna, and Tony Deharde and wife Karen; the Bell Family; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Coatney, Jeff Beicker, Russell Caddell, Larry Deharde, Gary Deharde, and Tony Deharde.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78216.
