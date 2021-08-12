Franklin Hugo Huebner, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on August 9, 2021. Franklin was born in Bexar County, Texas on September 30, 1938, to Olga (Retzloff) and Henry Huebner.
He was the oldest of four children. Franklin received his Bachelor of Science degree from Trinity University and a master’s degree from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, Texas.
Franklin was employed as a teacher in the Seguin Independent School district for over twenty years. He was also employed by San Antonio Independent School District and Navarro Independent School District. Upon retirement, Franklin owned and operated the Seguin Driving School for several years before eventually selling and working for Alamo Regional Transit.
In his spare time, Franklin enjoyed taking care of his cattle, hunting on the ranch and fishing. He was proud of his numerous awards for pecans.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Olga, and his brother-in-law Anthony Bonkowski and daughter-in-law, Clara Ann Huebner.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost sixty years, Velma Anne Boecker Huebner; son Howard Huebner; daughter, Sheri, and husband Marc Gardner; grandchildren, Valerie Gardner, Jeremy Huebner and wife Emily, Wendy Huebner and husband Dustin Steffey, Michael Gardner; brother, Robert Huebner, and wife Faye; sister, Carolyn, and husband Jerry Cason; sister Dorothy Bonkowski; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service including military honors will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Emanuel’s Lutheran Church Columbarium with reception following at the Seguin Herrmann Sons Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.