On December 24, 2020, Heaven received another angel with the passing of our beloved Mike Edge, Sr. at the age of 60.
Mike is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Serena; son, Michael Edge, Jr, and wife April, grandchildren Alexis, Erica and Andrew; son, Eric Edge; daughter Mandy Edge and husband Chris, grandchildren Jocelyn and Analisa. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Edythe Edge. Numerous friends, extended family members and co-workers were blessed to have Mike in their lives.
Mike grew up in the small town of Beeville and relocated to Channelview where he was an active member of the Channelview Volunteer Fire Department as a Special Skills EMT. This is where he met the love of his life, Serena Brooks with whom he shared 30 unforgettable years. He was a wonderful husband, devoted father and was loved by many friends.
Mike was a lifetime member of the International BBQ Cookers Association, was a Grand Champion recipient and received numerous cooking awards. Cooking for his family and friends was one of his favorite activities. He and Serena loved to take cruises and travel the country. Forging metals, welding, competing in sporting clay events and space travel were just a few of Mike’s many hobbies and interests.
Mike was a long term employee of Matheson Tri-Gas at several Texas locations and was currently a site manager at the Floresville store.
Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Mike would want everyone to love, cherish and remember the importance of family and friends.
