Esther Siltmann Lehotsky, age 84 of Seguin, Texas, long time resident of Houston, Texas, passed away on September 28, 2021. Esther was born on October 19, 1936 in Seguin, Texas, to Ella Fredericka (Saegert) and Hugo Emil Siltmann. Esther and her husband, Carlos V. Lehotsky, were long time members of Advent Lutheran Church in Houston.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother (Milton), sister (Dorothy Glenewinkel) and brother-in-laws (Roy Glenewinkel and Nelson Erxleben).
Esther is survived by her daughter, Lisa Goldsmith and husband Jim; grandchildren, Laura Fox, Andrew Goldsmith and wife Leah, and Cameron Goldsmith and wife Brittney; great-grandchildren, Addisyn, Silus, Aycen, Harper, Isaac, and Tessa Kaye (making her arrival in December); sister, Ann Erxleben; brothers, Cleburne “Buddy” Siltmann and wife Jenny, Leslie Siltmann and wife Jeanette, and Alvin “Bubba” Siltmann and wife Patti; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Friedens Church in Geronimo, Texas with the Rev. Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Goldsmith, Cameron Goldsmith, Ty Mittag, Jace Thomas, Joseph Regalado, and Al Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy, Leslie, and Bubba Siltmann, Ronnie Glenewinkel, Bob Stahl and Arnie Schroder. Masks are encouraged at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Show Choir, P. O. Box 980543, Houston, Texas, 77098 or to Advent Lutheran Church, 5820 Pinemont Dr., Houston, Texas, 77092. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.