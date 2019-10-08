Roberto Arroyo Navarro of Seguin, Texas peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born to Juan and Eloisa Arroyo Navarro on August 7, 1936 in Rodriguez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Roberto is preceded in death by both of his parents; his infant daughter, Elizabeth Navarro and son, Jesus Navarro.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years of marriage, Maria De La Luz Navarro; children, Roberto Navarro Jr. and wife Alma, Elida Rodriguez and husband Eddie, Leticia Peña and husband Manuel, Gilbert Navarro and wife Monica, David Navarro and partner Rick, Carolina Navarro, Elizabeth Samaniego and husband Eddie; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Maria N. Gandara; brother, Juan Navarro and a host of extended family and friends.
Roberto was a very loving, humble and kind person. He worked at Tyson Foods for 42 years and was incredibly selfless and would help anyone in need. He was devoted to his family and God was very important to him. His delight was to be in the house of God and his heart’s desire was to see all of his family living for the Lord. His legacy is complete and will live on through the love of those he touched. An angel on Earth is now rejoicing with Jesus in heaven.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to start at 6:30 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Visitation will continue on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Pentecostal Church 1105 N. Guadalupe St. and Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. interment will be conducted at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.