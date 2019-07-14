Officer Paul Anthony Blea, age 56 of Seguin, joined our Heavenly Father on July 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. A reception will follow at the Parish Hall. Private interment at Fort Sam Houston with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Paul was born on November 25, 1962 in Long Beach, California to Leopoldo and Juanita (Martinez) Blea. Paul was a Judson High School Graduate Class of 1982.
Officer Paul Blea served the citizens of Seguin for almost three decades. Before beginning his career in law enforcement, Paul served as an E5 in the United States Navy.
In July of 1993, he accepted his first Police Officer’s position with the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office. In February of 1995, Officer Blea was sworn in with the Seguin Police Department and was assigned to the Patrol Division where he dedicated his life to helping others.
During his tenure, he served as a Patrolman, a DARE Officer and a Detective with the Criminal Investigations Division. Officer Blea was responsible for teaching most of the in-service training at the department and did so with such pride.
Today, the Seguin Police Department has experienced a great loss and will miss Officer Paul Blea tremendously.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Leopoldo Luis Blea and his brother-in-law, Gary Smith.
Survivors include his daughters, Miranda Blea and partner Heather Herrera, and Judi Blea; grandchildren, Juliana Vela and Jaylon Vela; mother, Juanita Blea; sisters, Annette Smith, Barbara Strey and husband Marshall, Catherine Gentry and husband Jack; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Seguin Police Department.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.