Arlene Joyce Jung Lenz, age 91 of New Braunfels, formerly of Seguin, passed away on January 12, 2021. Arlene was born on November 24, 1929 in Comal County to Bertha (Seay) and William H. Jung.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Valentin Hermann “Val” Lenz, her parents, and her brothers Curtis J. Jung and Merlin Jung.
Survivors include son, Randy Lenz (Carolyn) of New Braunfels and daughter, Donna Loflin of North Port, FL; sister, Margaret Schievelbein; grandchildren, Matthew Loflin (Angel), Sarah Sears (Sean), Wesley Hart, and Kevin Lenz (Audrey); great grandchildren; Mylah Loflin, Rylan Sears, Grayson Sears, Nolan Lenz, and Cole Lenz; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Arlene spent her entire life in Seguin and was a life-long member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions in Arlene’s honor can be made to Eden Hill Communities or Hope Hospice, both in New Braunfels, TX; or to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin.
A private graveside service is planned for the future.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.