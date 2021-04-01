Camden Matthew Schoenert

On March 29, 2021, the bravest and sweetest boy you’ll ever meet, our Heart Warrior Camden, gained his angel wings. Camden was born on August 21, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. He is the first-born son of Sean and Kaycee Schoenert.
Camden was diagnosed with Severe Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy when he was just 6 months old. The news devastated all that loved him, and we lived in fear of losing him on a daily basis. Throughout the years, doctors assured us that his heart was very sick. However, you never would have known anything was wrong by looking at him. He looked like the picture of health and he was a happy little boy.
In March of 2019, Camden was placed on the list for a heart transplant. Camden was on the wait list for 746 days. On Monday, March 29, while playing with his Mommy and little brother, Camden collapsed. He was laughing and playing and the very next minute he was gone. His little heart had worked so hard for so long and without warning, it stopped. He never hurt. He never suffered. While our hearts are shattered, we are so grateful to have been given 7 and a half wonderful years with our beautiful Camden.
Camden was an old soul and in his short lifetime he taught us all how to love without conditions, how to laugh with your whole belly and that each day we have together is a precious gift. He had the most infectious laugh and the sweetest, most sincere, “I love you.”
Camden wanted to be an artist when he grew up. He knew nothing about personal space because he loved so hard and so big. He was crazy about his little brother and loved his friends with his whole heart. His Mommy hung the moon, and his Daddy was the coolest. He loved sharks, Minecraft, Legos and building his Kiwi Crates. He had a passion for reading that came from his Mommy who read to him every night since the day he was born.
Camden had an incredible level of intelligence. He absorbed information like a sponge and always wanted you to explain the how’s and why’s of what he was learning at that moment. He loved to swim and play outside in the sunshine. He told the best jokes, and he would fill a room with laughter. Camden found joy in everything he did and taught each of us to slow down and enjoy life.
Camden is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Candy Schoenert; his paternal great grandmother, Peggy Schoenert; paternal great grandfather, Gene Palmer; his maternal great grandparents Glenn and Alline Dorn, and Sammye Reagan.
Camden is survived by his parents, Sean Matthew and Kaycee Westberry Schoenert; his brother, Cohen Glenn Schoenert; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Jeanine Schoenert of La Vernia; his maternal grandparents, Brad and Pat Westberry of St. Hedwig; his aunts and uncles, Travis and Lauren Oatman of La Vernia, Seth and Stephanie Schoenert of La Vernia, Dustin and Sandi Schniederman of Bastrop, Seth Cross of Austin, Chase and Brandy Hampton of China Spring; his cousins, Koltan, Courtney and Harlee Hampton, Luke and Avery Oatman, Leah Schoenert, and Judah Cross; his great grandparents, Jeanne Palmer, Herman Schoenert, and Philip and Lynette Sierer; great aunts and uncles, Clifford Dorn, John and Barbye Moon, Vicki Smith, Glenda Porter, Clay and Wanda Dorn, Lee and Amber Palmer, Melanie Schoenert, Casey and Michelle Sierer, Brett and Michelle Workman, Anthony and Janice Sierer, and Mitzi Dzierzanowski; his honorary family members, Nic, Malorie, Dax and Addie Scaramozi. A visitation with family and friends will take place at Finch Funeral Chapel-LaVernia, on Tuesday, April 6 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
10:00 AM
Cowboy Fellowship of Wilson County
100 Hickory Run, La Vernia, Texas 87121
We are asking everyone to wear red for the service. Red was Camden’s favorite color.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Camden’s memory to the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation at the following link: www.childrenscardiomyopathy.org/unique/get-involved/make-donation.html
The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com